Man killed, another critically injured after shooting outside Booby Trap On The River, sheriff's office says

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

One man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting outside of a prominent Miami strip club early Saturday morning, deputies said.

Around 6 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to the reported shooting at Booby Trap on the River at 3615 NW South River Dr. Upon arrival, deputies found two men with "apparent gunshot wounds," MDSO said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and took both men to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where one of them died, MDSO said.

According to investigators, a fight had happened outside the club, which led to gunfire and both men were struck, MDSO said.

MDSO's Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation and the agency said there are no suspects or any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

