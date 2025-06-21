Fans of Argentinian club Boca Juniors take over South Florida during FIFA Club World Cup

Boca Juniors plays two of its three group-stage games of the Club World Cup in South Florida, and the Argentinian club's traveling fans have made their presence known.

In the club's first game of the tournament, a 2-2 draw against Benfica, the announced attendance of 55,574 at Hard Rock Stadium was mostly Boca fans. For Boca's second game, a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday night, the 63,587 fans were again mostly clad in blue and yellow.

Boca Juniors fans react ahead of the Club World Cup Group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, June 20, 2025. Lynne Sladky / AP

Supporters of the club have been highly visible in Miami-Dade County, gathering on the beach in the thousands and singing in local Walmarts.

Sammy Icarina has supported Boca Juniors his whole life.

"I am a Boca fanatic. I'm 76 now, so imagine how long I've been a fan for. The minute the tickets came out I bought them," Icarina told the Associated Press.

The enthusiasm Boca has brought to the Club World Cup is known to those who love the team.

"It is always like this," said Daniel Mata, who traveled from Argentina to watch.

Silvana Gomez goes to Boca's home stadium in Buenos Aires, the Bombonera, frequently and said the traveling support is typical and expected.

"Whether we go to Japan, Rio de Janeiro, wherever Boca plays we are always there," Gomez said.

Miami-Dade police have been present and heavily equipped at the stadium's multiple checkpoints. New procedures have not posed any problem for the passionate Boca Juniors fans and no incidents have been reported at the venue.

"For now I think (the security) is five stars, everything has been good, the police, the security, everything," Icarina said.

Only Boca Juniors and one of the top clubs in the world, Real Madrid, have sold out their group-stage matches.

After helping Bayern beat Boca, star striker Harry Kane noted the challenges of playing against such passionate supporters.

"I expected them to be loud like they were, but it was an incredible atmosphere, I loved playing in front of them, one of the best in my career," Kane said.

On the sporting side, Boca Juniors and their continental counterparts have fared well against European and global powerhouses. There are six South American teams in this Club World Cup and they have all brought tens of thousands of fans to their games.

South American clubs began this expanded Club World Cup without a defeat in their first nine matches, with wins against European powers Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and ties against Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and Porto.

"We want our people to know that we are grateful for their support and it helps us play better," Boca Juniors defender Ayrton Costa said after Friday night's loss.

Although Boca has not won in regulation in six games, its fans will be vocal no matter what.