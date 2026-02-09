Family's heartbreaking testimony may decide fate of son's killer in Miami

Emotional testimony from a South Florida family whose 10-year-old son was shot and killed could play a key role in deciding whether a man already serving a life sentence will now face the death penalty.

The crime happened more than 12 years ago, but inside a Miami-Dade courtroom Monday, the victim's parents relived the tragedy and described how their lives have changed since losing their son.

"I can't explain to you how much the pain is," said Hai Vu, the father of 10-year-old Aaron Vu.

Aaron was shot and killed inside his parents' nail salon in northwest Miami-Dade in November 2013.

The man convicted in the case, Anthawn Ragan, now 31, previously pleaded guilty to 15 criminal counts, including robbery, assault, and first-degree murder. He was also convicted of attempted murder for shooting Aaron's father during the same incident.

Taking the stand, Hai Vu described how the family's life was shattered after the loss.

"We used to be a happy family," he said. "We celebrated holidays and did things together. We don't celebrate any holidays."

At times, he struggled to continue speaking.

"That's all I can say," he told the court.

The current proceedings will determine whether Ragan should receive the death penalty. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez will make the final decision.

Prosecutor Scott Warfman told the court that in November 2013, Ragan was involved in a series of violent crimes, including multiple robberies and another fatal shooting, before killing Aaron Vu.

"This is murder over the course of three weeks without regard for the rights of anybody," Warfman said. "Given the number of other violent felonies, the death sentence is warranted."

Defense attorney Tony Moss argued against the death penalty, saying both prosecution and defense experts agree Ragan has a long history of behavioral issues consistent with antisocial personality disorder.

Moss told the court his client will never be released from prison and said the death penalty would not bring closure to the victim's family.

During the hearing, the courtroom grew emotional as the family listened to the 911 call from the day of the shooting. The defendant remained motionless as it played.

Despite their pain, Hai Vu told the judge he has chosen forgiveness.

"I forgive him," Vu said. "I know that's what my son would have wanted me to do."

The hearing is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning, when the defendant could take the stand.