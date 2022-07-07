Family seeks help to find driver in killing of loved one in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Police need your help to find a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Lauderhill.

The victim was 71-years-old Ira Joe Anderson.

His sister tells CBS4 that Anderson was a father who retired from his food service trucking job and moved to South Florida to be near family.

Surveillance captured the hit-and-run accident that happened Monday night June 20th in the southbound lane of NW 31st Avenue at 12th Street.

The video shows Anderson being thrown forward and two people getting out of the pickup to examine what happened.

The two, police say included one woman, failed to render aid or call police.

The vehicle is a four-door black Dodge Ram pickup built between 2018 and 2022.

If you know anything about the incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.