Family seeks answers after claiming loved one's body found in nursing home closet

NORTH MIAMI - A South Florida family is seeking answers after claiming the body of their loved one was found decomposing in a closet at a Miami-Dade nursing home.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rivly Breus told CBS News Miami that family members and friends planned to keep pressing for answers and would gather again Tuesday night by the North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

"We want to know what the cause of death was and why he died in a closet or if he died in a closet and why no one was looking in those areas and why the closet was untouched for 2 weeks. This troubles us because he died inhumanely and there's also the question of him decomposing within that closet in the past 2 weeks and putting other residents at risk. Our questions are not being answered because staff will not speak with us," Breus said.

"We are receiving no explanation for what happened here. Staff members are not answering questions. We heard that the coroner could not positively identify him yet because his body is decomposing and they would have to check dental records but we are certain it is him. We need to get some answers about what happened to Elin. This is very upsetting to all of us."

On Tuesday, North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause told CBS News Miami that there was an ongoing investigation and there will be an update when an identification is made.

North Miami Police Major Kessler Brooks told CBS News Miami that it is too early to say if there was any foul play.

When CBS News Miami contacted the Center for comment on Tuesday, a person who answered the phone hung up.

On Monday night, family and friends gathered outside North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center calling for justice.

The family said the body of Elin Etienne, 71, was found in the closet at the facility less than three weeks after he arrived there for rehab, Etienne's niece, Rivly Breus, said.

"We still have to find out if he was put in the closet," Breus said. "We just don't know, and I don't want that to happen to another patient."

More than a dozen people huddled across the street from the facility Monday evening, chanting, "Justice for Elin Etienne."

Breus said her uncle was a loving man who migrated from Haiti more than 30 years ago. Etienne became a chef, then provided support for relatives to find their American dream in South Florida too, Breus said.

Things changed last fall. Etienne suffered two strokes, according to the family. He then developed dementia, Breus said. Etienne also suffered an aneurysm that stole his mobility and much of his cognitive functions, according to his family.

Loved ones sent Etienne, who has a daughter and grandchild, to the nursing center, hoping staff could help him recover. Family members felt comfortable with the staff, Breus said.

Breus last saw her uncle on Aug. 20. She brought him flowers, balloons and a new pair of shoes because he often gave loved ones gifts when they were in need, Breus said.

Two days later, though, a nurse from the center called, Breus said.

"They kept on saying that he signed himself out and that he didn't want anything to do with his family," Breus said. "That's impossible because he has dementia."

CBS News Miami approached the nursing center staff for a response. A staff member said, "No comment," and then shut the front doors.

North Miami Police did not return a call or emails. The agency did consider Etienne missing and, on a flyer, asked the public for help last month.

Etienne's loved ones hoped for the best until their phones rang Monday morning.

The family said they received an anonymous call saying that Etienne's body was found decomposing in a closet. However, a relative said the nursing center staff did not communicate with Etienne's family, who are demanding an explanation.

"Mainly because he decomposed and died alone in there suffering," Breus said. "It just doesn't make sense."