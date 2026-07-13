Family of slain Florida woman hopes execution of convicted killer Dennis Socher brings long-awaited closure

"There will be justice and closure for Patty and what happened to her. That's what we're getting tomorrow," Gifford said.

On Tuesday, convicted killer Dennis Socher is scheduled to be executed.

"All the teenage girls in Florida should sleep a little safer after tomorrow night," Gifford said. "He'll never get out."

Patty Gifford and Socher were both at a New Year's Eve party in 1982, though they were not together. A haunting photograph from that night shows Gifford smiling while Socher stands just behind her. The party was held at the Banana Boat on State Road 84, a building that now serves as a police union hall.

Investigators say Gifford later ended up in Socher's car, where she was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Delta Mitchum, one of Gifford's friends, was with her that night.

"She had everything to live for. Everything to live for," Mitchum said. "She was kind. She would not have left. She would not have left with two strangers. She had plans for that evening. She would not have left me."

The Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, Socher's spiritual adviser, said he recently encouraged Socher to reveal where he left Gifford's body.

"We also spent time last week trying to encourage him to think about where this body is," Hood said.

Hood said he believes Socher is genuinely remorseful. The two also discussed a letter Socher was writing to the Gifford family.

"His remorse has been genuine, but I don't know how he's going to choose to express that remorse," Hood said. "We've talked a little bit about last words."

The Gifford family, however, remains unconvinced.

"The family does not believe he's remorseful," Gifford said.

For the family, the execution will not end the pain.

"It's unfinished," Gifford said. "Where is she? What did he do to her? Where did he leave her? It just matters. It matters so much."

More than four decades later, the family says they simply want to recover Patty's remains, give her a proper burial and move forward without thinking about Socher again.

"I expect to sleep like a baby tomorrow night for the first time in decades," Gifford said.

The Gifford family plans to attend Socher's execution, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday, the family said it had not received the letter Socher was reportedly writing.

Despite the execution, the family's hope remains the same: that Patty Gifford's remains will one day be found so she can be laid to rest. They continue to urge anyone with information about her disappearance to come forward.