Family of man shot multiple times at Fort Lauderdale parking garage demands answers

A Broward man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times early Sunday morning at a parking garage near the Intracoastal Waterway.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the garage on Las Olas Circle, just blocks from the beach. According to police, a group was on the top floor when several people approached them and started shooting. Three in the group were hit and taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

One of those injured was 19-year-old Richard Murray II. His mother, Celeste Thompson, said he was there saying goodbye to a woman who is in the U.S. Army and about to be deployed.

"He's fighting for his life, fighting for his life literally," Thompson said.

Thompson said she's praying for her son who has already undergone three surgeries and is in critical condition.

"He's my only son. My only son. He is gifted, like my daughter," she said. "My son is the best, he doesn't run the street, he is a phenomenal kid."

Fort Lauderdale police said so far, no arrests have been made, and they've issued no descriptions of the shooters.

"I am extremely angry. I would speak up for any child since I am an autistic teacher. I speak up for any child, I am their voice, I am my son's voice right now," Thompson, a teacher who helps children with autism at Hialeah Middle School, said

In addition to her anger, Thompson said she has questions.

"I don't understand why it happened. He was surrounded by friends. I want someone to give me some answers and tell me why it happened," she said.

"It's a big shock and confusing. You go there to have fun. You are at the beach, and you never expect something like this to happen," N'Yani Strowbridge, Murray's sister, said. "I want to be there for him and care for him and it's things like this you can't do anything."

They hope someone can help.

"I need them to come forward. I need the information. I need to know why," Thompson said.

Police said while the shooting took place on the morning of the Florida Panthers victory celebration, it had nothing to do with it.

Murray is a business and finance student at Florida Atlantic University and his mother said he dreams of opening his own finance company and hopes it would someday become a "Fortune 500 company."

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).