Family of man killed while riding bike near Miami Shores wants answers

The family of a man who was struck and killed while riding his bike near Miami Shores earlier this week is hoping the public can help in finding the driver responsible.

Samuel Lee Singletary, 67, was pedaling along NW 7 Avenue on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a car near NW 92 Street.

The driver who hit him drove off without rendering aid or calling 911, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. They said the only vehicle description they have is that it was a dark four-door sedan.

On Friday, members of Singletary's family and Miami-Dade deputies walked the street in the area where he was hit, handing out flyers and speaking with the people they met.

"I know this man personally," Centroy Corker said.

Corker said he didn't know Singletary died until seeing the flyer.

"It's laws, we gotta obey laws. We don't wanna obey laws, I stop by to say, I don't care who you is, you're gonna get caught," he said.

Sheriff's investigators say they have leads in the case.

"We believe this vehicle to have front end damage and also windshield damage. We have vehicle parts that were recovered from the scene. We have surveillance video of the incident and surveillance video of the subject fleeing the scene," Detective Jeffrey Childers said.

The family wants closure and is urging the driver to turn themselves in.

Singletary's sister, Dorothy Isler, said she got the devastating call hours after he died.

"It was like one o 'clock on Wednesday morning. I was so hurt and shocked," she said

Isler said she'll miss her brother's quiet demeanor and positive outlook on life.

"That's my brother next to me," she said, pointing to a picture of her family. "There were six of us and that was the only brother that was left. My oldest brother."

Isler hopes someone knows something about the deadly crash that can help lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to come forward and contact the sheriff's office.

contributed to this report.