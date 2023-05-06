Watch CBS News
Family, community mourns at funeral held after 11 year-old shot, killed at 7-Eleven

Family, community mourns after 11 year-old shot, killed at 7-Eleven
HIALEAH GARDENS, Florida - Family and a close friends are grieving the loss of 11-year-old Syed Naabigh Ali, who was fatally shot at a 7-Eleven on Friday. 

A gunman fatally shot an 11-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a Broward County 7-Eleven store in an apparent random attack, sheriff's officials said Friday.  

Ali was a student at Nur-Ul-Islam Academy.  

The Muslim Cemetery of South Florida  held a Janazah for Ali on Friday at 6:00 p.m. 

Syed Naabigh Ali
Syed Naabigh Ali Facebook- Nur Ul Islam of South Florida

The cemetery is located at 17551 NW 137th Ave, Hialeah Gardens, Florida, 33018.

