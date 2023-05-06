Family, community mourns at funeral held after 11 year-old shot, killed at 7-Eleven
HIALEAH GARDENS, Florida - Family and a close friends are grieving the loss of 11-year-old Syed Naabigh Ali, who was fatally shot at a 7-Eleven on Friday.
A gunman fatally shot an 11-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a Broward County 7-Eleven store in an apparent random attack, sheriff's officials said Friday.
Ali was a student at Nur-Ul-Islam Academy.
The Muslim Cemetery of South Florida held a Janazah for Ali on Friday at 6:00 p.m.
The cemetery is located at 17551 NW 137th Ave, Hialeah Gardens, Florida, 33018.
