Two dead in shooting at Dania Beach 7Eleven store

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two people are dead, a third taken to the hospital after a shooting at a 7Eleven in Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, they got a call about the shooting in the 800 block of Stirling Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Maximo Limas, who works at a restaurant inside the convenience store, said he saw it all happen. He said the suspect shot a man in the parking lot before going into the store.

"He just walked in and started shooting. He opened the door and started shooting. The first one he shot was chilling in his car minding his business. Pow, shot him in the neck," said Limas. 

He said the third person shot was a child. 

"He killed an 11-year-old boy and he just killed himself," said Limas. "He shot a customer, the kid just wanted to buy ice cream. That's all he was doing." 

The sheriff's office has not confirmed that information. 

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

