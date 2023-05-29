Watch CBS News
Families take advantage of 'Freedom Summer Tax Free Holiday'

By Joan Murray

POMPANO BEACH - The Frankie White Moseley family reunion has become a tradition on Memorial Day.

On Monday, ten different families were together at the Pompano Beach park celebrating and reconnecting.

Being outdoors is key, so they were pleased to know that Florida's latest tax free initiative is underway. 

Known as the 'Freedom Summer Tax Free Holiday,' the program includes avoiding sales tax in items like outdoor activities. 

The program runs until after Labor Day and it includes no sales tax on the following:

-- Admissions to outdoor music and sporting events 

-- Boating and water activities ..think kayaks and life vests

-- Camping  -tents, sleeping bags,stoves

-- Fishing supplies 

-- Grills - gas and charcoal 

-- Pool supplies 

-- Even bicycles 

"It's great because we do a lot of fishing.  And you can see we have a lot of grills," said reunion organizer Earl Merricks Junior. 

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the historic massive tax relief package last week. It includes over two billion dollars in tax relief covering a wide variety of sales tax items spread over months.

In addition to the outdoor activities sales tax relief, there is a hurricane preparedness tax relief program that goes until June 9th.

You can avoid sales tax on items like:

-- Batteries

-- Flashlights 

-- Generators 

-- Tarps 

-- Pet food and cleaning supplies 

First published on May 29, 2023 / 6:34 PM

