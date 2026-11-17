A homeowner in southwest Miami-Dade said a fallen high-voltage power line caused a massive fire that destroyed a shed and spread throughout his backyard.

Video showed how the shed was nothing but a pile of ashes and debris after the blaze, which the homeowner said was filled with family heirlooms, fishing equipment and other property.

Including his BMW motorcycle.

CBS News Miami video showed damage to power lines that were once above the homeowner's property, and he said this is now the third time he's had to deal with a situation like this.

"I woke up to, it sounded like World War III," Ryan Kissoonlel said. "I looked outside and saw the same exact thing that happened again. Probably about a year ago, the same power line fell."

He said he asked officials to replace the equipment.

"They didn't," he said. "They just jimmy-rig them. They put some splice on them that's supposed to hold up."

He said six months after that the same thing happened.

"That time it wasn't as severe," he said. "And here it is again."

CBS News Miami reached out to Florida Power & Light for more information about the incident.