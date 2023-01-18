Watch CBS News
Fallen Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry honored with street designation

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer who died last summer is being honored with a street designation.

By unanimous vote, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to name a stretch of Southwest 162nd Avenue as "Officer Cesar Echaverry Way."

He died in August after a shootout with a robbery suspect.

The street will be renamed between Miller Drive and Sunset Drive.

Echaverry, who was 29, had been a Miami-Dade Police Officer for five years.

