Fallen Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry honored with street designation
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer who died last summer is being honored with a street designation.
By unanimous vote, Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to name a stretch of Southwest 162nd Avenue as "Officer Cesar Echaverry Way."
He died in August after a shootout with a robbery suspect.
The street will be renamed between Miller Drive and Sunset Drive.
Echaverry, who was 29, had been a Miami-Dade Police Officer for five years.
