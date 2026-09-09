Man used fake IDs with victims' names to steal Rolex watches from FedEx, Broward deputies and Doral police say

Investigators are looking into a series of high-value package thefts involving FedEx deliveries in South Florida, where a 44-year-old man allegedly impersonated luxury watch buyers to intercept expensive timepieces.

Vladimir Kudyakov, 44, faces charges following a Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) investigation and a separate Doral police investigation.

According to a BSO arrest affidavit dated May 13, 2026, Kudyakov intercepted a FedEx delivery outside a condominium complex by producing a photo ID that contained his photograph but the victim's name and personal information. That package contained a Rolex Datejust yellow-gold watch valued at $7,190.

A Doral police investigation followed on May 25, 2026, after a victim reported their $53,500 Rolex had been picked up by an unknown individual at a FedEx store located at 10005 NW 41st St. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Kudyakov presenting a driver's license with his picture but the victim's name and address.

While in custody, Kudyakov told investigators he found the "jobs" through a Telegram group, where he was instructed to purchase a printer, a shipping scale, and blank PVC cards to create counterfeit identification. He admitted to conducting four or five similar jobs, according to police.

Kudyakov allegedly sent one of the stolen watches to a mailbox center on Oakland Park Boulevard. One victim's wife confirmed to CBS Miami that her husband's stolen watch has been recovered.

The BSO advises families to protect themselves from similar thefts by tracking packages in real-time or opting to hold deliveries at a secure location for pickup.