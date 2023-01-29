Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Rep. Laurel Lee

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Jim goes one-on-one with Republican Congresswoman and former judge and Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee on what she expects to unfold in the coming months on Capitol Hill., including divisions within the Republican caucus, the possible exclusion of certain democrats from committee assignments, and the possible replacement of the existing tax system with a sales tax system.  

               Guest:     U.S Rep. Laurel Lee/(R) DISTRICT 15 – WEST-CENTRAL FLORIDA

Jim DeFede
