Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with crash survivor Ron Infantino

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Ron Infantino Crash Survivor
Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Ron Infantino Crash Survivor 09:08

Eliott Rodriguez sits in for Jim DeFede and focuses the entire half-hour of Facing to the 50th anniversary of the Eastern Airlines crash in the Everglades that killed 101 people. 75 people survived.

Eliott talks to a crash survivor whose wife was among those who lost their lives when the plane went down. 

Guests:  Ron Infantino/Crash Survivor

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on January 8, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.