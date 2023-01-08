Facing South Florida: One-on-One with crash survivor Ron Infantino
Eliott Rodriguez sits in for Jim DeFede and focuses the entire half-hour of Facing to the 50th anniversary of the Eastern Airlines crash in the Everglades that killed 101 people. 75 people survived.
Eliott talks to a crash survivor whose wife was among those who lost their lives when the plane went down.
Guests: Ron Infantino/Crash Survivor
