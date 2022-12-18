Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: Mr. Moskowitz goes to Washington

By Jim DeFede

Jim goes on-one with Congressman-elect Jared Moskowitz, who will be representing portions of South Florida on Capitol Hill come January. Moskowitz was one of the few Florida democrats to score a victory this past November, and he and Jim will talk about what he expects to find in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Guests:  Jared Moskowitz (D) Congressman-elect District 23

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on December 19, 2022 / 4:59 PM

