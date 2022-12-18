Facing South Florida: Mr. Moskowitz goes to Washington
Jim goes on-one with Congressman-elect Jared Moskowitz, who will be representing portions of South Florida on Capitol Hill come January. Moskowitz was one of the few Florida democrats to score a victory this past November, and he and Jim will talk about what he expects to find in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Guests: Jared Moskowitz (D) Congressman-elect District 23
