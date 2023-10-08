Facing South Florida for Oct. 8: One-on-One with Art Acevedo

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews the former Miami police chief, who, shortly into his tenure as chief, was fired after trying to call out corruption at City Hall. The two discuss how Acevedo is now, two years later, feeling vindicated after numerous scandals have surfaced involving Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and the arrest of Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla.

Guest: Art Acevedo/Fmr. Miami Police Chief