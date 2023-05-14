Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida: Broken Promises

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

 Jim interviews the editorial page editor and the deputy editorial page editor of the Miami Herald about their just-awarded Pulitzer Prize which details the broken promises made by politicians, and the problem that arises when the public becomes so used to it that they failed to hold those politicians accountable.

              

               Guests:  Nancy Ancrum/Miami Herald Editorial Page Editor

                               Amy Driscoll/Miami Herald Deputy Editorial Page Editor

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on May 14, 2023 / 12:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

