Facing South Florida: Broken Promises
Jim interviews the editorial page editor and the deputy editorial page editor of the Miami Herald about their just-awarded Pulitzer Prize which details the broken promises made by politicians, and the problem that arises when the public becomes so used to it that they failed to hold those politicians accountable.
Guests: Nancy Ancrum/Miami Herald Editorial Page Editor
Amy Driscoll/Miami Herald Deputy Editorial Page Editor
