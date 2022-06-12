Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Annette Taddeo

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Annette Taddeo 1
Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Annette Taddeo 1 08:47

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who this week shook up the Florida gubernatorial race and the District 27 U.S. congressional race.

That news broke right here on CBS News Miami.

Taddeo will no longer face fellow Democrats Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist this summer in a primary battle to oust Republican incumbent Gov, Ron DeSantis in November.                                    

Taddeo will instead face Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell in a congressional primary battle.

The winner will challenge freshman Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in November.

DeFede and the state senator discussed why she is switching races.

GUEST: State Sen. Annette Taddeo, R-District 27 Congressional Candidate 

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on June 12, 2022 / 12:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.