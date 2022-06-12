Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Annette Taddeo

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who this week shook up the Florida gubernatorial race and the District 27 U.S. congressional race.

Taddeo will no longer face fellow Democrats Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist this summer in a primary battle to oust Republican incumbent Gov, Ron DeSantis in November.

Taddeo will instead face Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell in a congressional primary battle.

The winner will challenge freshman Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in November.

DeFede and the state senator discussed why she is switching races.

GUEST: State Sen. Annette Taddeo, R-District 27 Congressional Candidate