Facebook Marketplace sale in Homestead turns into robbery involving counterfeit cash, police say

A woman is speaking exclusively with CBS News Miami after she says her husband was robbed while trying to sell a gold chain to someone he met through Facebook Marketplace.

Homestead Police also shared surveillance video of the July 31 encounter with CBS News Miami as investigators search for another person they say was involved and warn residents to take precautions when meeting strangers for online transactions.

The victim's wife, who asked to be identified only by her first name, Marlene, and did not want her face shown, said she was outraged by what happened.

"I am very indignant that there are young persons out there in the street targeting honest people, taking items they work a lot for and have sacrificed for," Marlene told CBS News Miami.

"My husband went to go sell the chain and some very young kids snatched the chain from him and gave him false money," she said.

Homestead Police said the crime happened around 8 p.m. July 31 near a restaurant where the victim had arranged to sell a gold chain to someone he met through Facebook Marketplace.

Police said the victim was given $2,100 in $100 bills, but the bills were counterfeit and marked "Motion Picture Use Only." Investigators said it was dark and the victim believed the bills were real before one of the suspects snatched the gold chain and ran.

Marlene said she and her husband believed he could safely sell the chain. She said the couple needed extra money after she recently missed work because of an accident.

"My message is if you get a bad vibe about a transaction, don't do it," she said. "If something does not feel right, don't do it."

CBS News Miami is not showing the face of one suspect seen in the surveillance video because he is 17 years old. Police said the teenager has a tattoo on his left hand and hope someone can help identify him.

Investigators have identified another person seen in the surveillance video as 21-year-old Ludjy Juste.

Police said Juste was recently arrested in connection with the case and faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching, uttering forged bills and grand theft.

"This individual was using fake money and taking advantage of people and doing it in the dark, in an area that was not well lit and robbing them," Homestead Police Capt. Engelbert Guzman told CBS News Miami. "I urge people to be very cognizant and make sure when you meet people, don't do it alone."

Guzman showed CBS News Miami an internet purchase exchange area outside Homestead Police headquarters that is monitored by police cameras.

"Take advantage of the security provided by police," Guzman said. "With the surveillance cameras, this area is secure and it is well lit."

Police encouraged residents arranging sales through online marketplaces to use designated exchange locations and avoid meeting strangers alone.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the juvenile seen in the surveillance video is asked to call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

CBS News Miami reached out to Facebook Marketplace for comment about the case but has not heard back.