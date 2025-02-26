Exploring Overtown's rich Black History, one stop at a time

More than just a Miami tour through the Overtown neighborhood, Tap Tap Tours is a journey of discovery.

Jean Cidelca, a passionate architect and historian, guides visitors through its soul, unveiling the rich tapestry of Black history woven into its streets. From the legendary figures who shaped the city to the everyday heroes who built its community, each stop offers a profound connection to a past that continues to inspire.

"The only way to make the future better is to know what happened in the past and then learn from it," architect Jean Cidelca said as he led a recent tour.

A journey through Overtown's landmarks

The tour began at the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum, a historic site established in 1950 as the headquarters for Miami's African American police officers during segregation.

"They came together to have this as a functional police precinct," Cidelca explained to the group.

Next, the group visited Jackson Soul Food, a beloved institution that has served Overtown for more than 70 years.

"This is the oldest restaurant in Overtown," Cidelca said. "It started 79 years ago, and it's still going strong."

Stops at Gibson Park and Dorsey Park highlighted Overtown's deep ties to baseball history. Cidelca shared the story of Josh Gibson, one of the most powerful hitters of the Negro Leagues, comparing him to a modern sports legend.

"Whenever he played, he was so strong and powerful, he would knock the ball out of the park," he said. "Josh Gibson was like the Michael Jordan of baseball."

Preserving the past, inspiring the future

The tour also featured a visit to the home of D.A. Dorsey, Miami's first Black millionaire, whom Cidelca called "the White House of Overtown." Dorsey's entrepreneurial vision played a major role in shaping the city's early development.

"The original house was built in 1920 and remodeled in 1926," Cidelca said.

At the Lyric Theater, a historic venue that opened in 1913, guests learned about Overtown's vibrant entertainment scene, which once hosted jazz legends like Duke Ellington.

Fayola Nicaisse, an Overtown business owner and founder of Ebene Naturals, said the tour deepened her connection to the community.

"Having the tour puts everything into perspective for me," she said. "Things that I've heard about—I get to see in person now."

Others echoed similar sentiments.

"It was just like, wow, I need to know more," said Aniola Pierre, a tour participant. "Then you hear about the entertainment district, you go down to the Lyric Theater, and you see what they are currently doing in the community with the community garden, and I am just hooked."

Bob Secrest, another participant, was fascinated by the neighborhood's musical legacy.

"I enjoyed the stories about Cassius Clay and that there was a thriving jazz scene here with Duke Ellington, one of my favorite singers," he said.

Cidelca has been giving Black history tours since 2016 and founded Tap Tap Tours in 2018. Now, with 10 partners helping to expand the experience, the tours continue year-round, preserving and celebrating Overtown's rich history.

For more information on Tap Tap Tours, visit Tap Tap Tours & Transportation.