Experts say there are "pharmaceuticals" swimming in our oceans

Experts say there are pharmaceuticals swimming in our ocean

MIAMI -- Florida International University researchers found that almost all of the redfish they sampled, tested positive for opioids and prescription drugs.

"It's invisible because the water is clear, there is no algal bloom that tells us something is wrong," says Dr. Jennifer Rehage, professor at FIU's Institute of Environment.

Dr. Rehage and her team spent a year traveling around Florida, testing redfish, like snapper.

More than 94% of the fish tested came back with multiple drugs in their system.

"We found an opioid called Tramadol, we found antidepressants and heart medication in the fish," says Nick Castillo, a student at FIU's Institute of Environment.

Scientists say it's linked to human waste.

"Florida is ranked 3rd in the country where the most prescription medication is used," says Castillo. "When people use the bathroom, their waste is contaminated with the pills they take."

So, when waste is flushed down the toilet, it goes to a water treatment facility-- scientists say those treatments are not enough to kill the strong chemicals found in prescription pills.

The good news: These contaminated fish are still safe to eat.

But now, folks at FIU are working to discover what kind of long-term effects, if any, are linked to eating pharmaceutical fish.