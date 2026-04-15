Experimental nasal spray could slow Parkinson's progression, FIU researchers say a breakthrough may be within 5 years

A new experimental nasal spray could offer hope for slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease, a breakthrough researchers say may be closer than many expect.

Scientists at Florida International University are developing a drug compound known as CTS2444-32, designed to reach deep brain regions affected by Parkinson's through a simple nasal delivery system.

"With the way that we package this medication, it can get in quite quickly and far enough to the deep brain region that's affected in Parkinson's disease," said Dr. Kim Tieu, who is leading the research.

Unlike current treatments that primarily manage symptoms by replacing dopamine, the experimental therapy aims to modify the disease itself, a shift experts describe as potentially transformative.

"To move away from dopamine replacement therapy to now disease-modifying therapy, it's a game changer, and we can do that now because we understand the biology of Parkinson's much better," Tieu said.

A potential shift in Parkinson's treatment

Parkinson's disease affects nearly 1 million people in the United States, and current therapies focus largely on easing tremors and movement issues rather than slowing the underlying condition.

The new approach could change that, targeting the disease process directly instead of masking its effects.

Researchers say another promising aspect is that the compound builds on drugs already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could significantly shorten the timeline for development.

"If things go well, I can be as bold as to say maybe within five years or so," Tieu said.

Parkinson's patients hopeful as research continues

For patients like Jane Reiner, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's four years ago, advances in treatment cannot come soon enough.

"It doesn't cure Parkinson's. It just slows the progression down, supposedly," Reiner said, describing the goal of current therapies.

Reiner is already participating in a clinical trial and says she joined in part to help future patients.

"I would like very much to think that I helped develop something that helps the next guy or the next generation," she said.

While there is still uncertainty about when a breakthrough treatment will arrive, Reiner remains optimistic.

"I still don't know what the future holds. I just know what it could hold, and I also know what it may not hold," she said. "But I do know that I have too much still on my bucket list to do."