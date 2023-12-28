Ex-Broward teacher's aide arrested over repeat phony bomb, school shooting threats, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A former teacher's assistant for the Broward County Public School system is facing charges in connection with repeated hoax shooting and bomb threats made to several district campuses, authorities said Thursday.

Jayson Arlon Richardson, 42, of Sunrise, was taken into custody on Dec. 21 and booked on suspicion of making false bomb threats along with three counts of making written threats to kill, according to a written statement from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Jayson Arlon Richardson Broward County Sheriff's Office

Richardson's arrest followed a joint investigation by the sheriff's office, and police in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation that took place over several weeks last month, investigators said.

Law enforcement officials received five bomb threats on Nov. 18 that were made against schools in Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Plantation, the statement said.

Investigators concluded that the threats were made from a public library computer in Delray Beach that Richardson was using.

Officials received three additional shooting threats against the schools on Dec. 13 that were made from the Broward County Library in Davie/Cooper City. Investigators identified Richardson as a suspect in those incidents as well, authorities said.

Richardson confessed to the crimes during his arrest, investigators said.

Authorities did not immediately disclose a motive for the hoax threats.