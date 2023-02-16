Everglades High in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Miramar high school was evacuated as a precaution Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.
Students at Everglades High School on SW 48th Court were directed to a nearby area for safety.
Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said a call was made to the school with the threat.
Officers and an explosives detection K9 are sweeping the school to see if there is a real threat.
Bass Creek Road and SW 172 Avenue have been shut down in the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
