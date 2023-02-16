Watch CBS News
Everglades High in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Everglades High School in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat
Everglades High School in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat 00:23

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Miramar high school was evacuated as a precaution Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

Students at Everglades High School on SW 48th Court were directed to a nearby area for safety.

Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said a call was made to the school with the threat. 

Officers and an explosives detection K9 are sweeping the school to see if there is a real threat.

Bass Creek Road and SW 172 Avenue have been shut down in the area.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

