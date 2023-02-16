Everglades High in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat

Everglades High School in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat

Everglades High School in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat

Everglades High School in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Miramar high school was evacuated as a precaution Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

Students at Everglades High School on SW 48th Court were directed to a nearby area for safety.

Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said a call was made to the school with the threat.

Officers and an explosives detection K9 are sweeping the school to see if there is a real threat.

Bass Creek Road and SW 172 Avenue have been shut down in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.