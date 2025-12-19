Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for president

During her opening remarks at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference, Erika Kirk, CEO of the influential conservative organization, endorsed Vice President JD Vance for president in 2028.

"We are going to get my husband's friend, JD Vance, elected 48 in the most resounding way possible," the widow of Charlie Kirk, the slain co-founder of Turning Point USA, said as the crowd erupted in applause.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, speaks at the organization's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix on Dec. 18, 2025. Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images

Vance has not publicly indicated whether he intends to run for president but is widely expected to make a decision after the 2026 midterm elections. Still , an early endorsement from a powerful conservative group that helped galvanize young voters in 2024 for the Trump-Vance ticket underscores his growing stature within the movement and would carry significant influence in a future GOP presidential primary field.

The vice president is scheduled to address the annual conference of thousands of conservatives on Sunday.

Turning Point USA's annual conference is being held in Phoenix.