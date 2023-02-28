Watch CBS News
Endangered Florida panther killed by vehicle

BIG CYPRESS - An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the third panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of three total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Sunday along a rural road in the Big Cypress Reservation in Hendry County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

