Emergency closure snarls eastbound SR 836 traffic in Miami; detours in place on the Dolphin Expressway

An unexpected crane mechanical failure forced the emergency closure of all eastbound State Road 836, also known as the Dolphin Expressway, at NW 17th Avenue early Friday, causing significant traffic delays across the interchange and surrounding streets.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the shutdown will remain in place until approximately noon as crews work to safely remove a precast cap segment from the roadway. The issue also prompted the closure of one westbound left lane on SR 836 from I-95 to just west of NW 12th Avenue.

FDOT urged drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for additional travel time during the morning commute. Detour signs are posted throughout the affected areas, and the following detours are now in effect:

Exit at NW 17th Avenue and continue south across NW 7th Street

Turn left at SW 1st Street and continue east

Turn right at South Miami Avenue

Turn right again to access the ramp to I-95 north or south

Drivers heading to Biscayne Boulevard or the MacArthur Causeway may stay on SW 1st Street, then turn left onto Biscayne Boulevard to access the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at NE 11th Terrace.

Motorists on NW 12th Avenue looking to reach eastbound SR 836, I-95, Biscayne Boulevard or the MacArthur Causeway should continue south to SW 1st Street and follow the posted detours.

FDOT said normal traffic flow is expected to resume around midday, pending the removal of the damaged crane component and roadway debris.