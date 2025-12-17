How Eliott Rodriguez brought South Florida's biggest sports moments to local viewers

Whenever major news unfolded in South Florida, including the region's biggest sports moments, Eliott Rodriguez was often right at the center of it, anchoring coverage as history happened.

Eliott Rodriguez anchors South Florida's biggest championship moments

One of those defining moments came in 2012, when the Miami Heat's Big 3 (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh) delivered an NBA championship and Rodriguez anchored CBS Miami's live parade coverage.

On a hot, steamy day in Downtown Miami, he brought viewers straight into the celebration unfolding along the waterfront.

"Pat Riley, Micky Arison, that double decker bus is right now passing, getting ready to pass along picturesque Bayfront Park," Rodriguez said on air as the championship procession rolled by.

Championship moments became familiar territory.

Rodriguez frequently broke into late-night coverage alongside co-anchors such as Lauren Pastrana to kick off celebrations for other South Florida title teams, including the Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers.

A hyperlocal presence with deep ties to Miami sports

Beyond the biggest stages, Rodriguez built a reputation as a deeply hyperlocal presence, often spotted around town supporting South Florida's teams, especially his beloved Miami Hurricanes.

That local connection extended to spotlighting future stars.

Rodriguez could be found on tennis courts telling the stories of up-and-coming players from the Miami First Serve program. He didn't hesitate to grab his own racket to help bring those stories to life, occasionally breaking a sweat and nearly colliding with a photojournalist while chasing a young prodigy's forehand.

Tennis is a personal passion for Rodriguez when he's not at the anchor desk or standing in front of a green screen. The sport taps into his competitive side. Longtime tennis partner Steve Boyer said Rodriguez would describe upcoming doubles matches as "blood sport."

Baseball, however, has always been his first love. This past summer, Rodriguez marked a personal milestone by throwing out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game. Not leaving the moment to chance, he called on University of Miami baseball coach J.D. Arteaga to help prepare his arm for the occasion.

It was a championship moment of his own, and just as he had done for decades while leading coverage of parades, trophies and title celebrations, Rodriguez represented South Florida on a big stage.