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Democratic candidate Eliott Rodriguez blasts Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar for recent Trump ad

By
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
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Jim DeFede

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In an interview on Facing South Florida, congressional candidate Eliott Rodriguez attacked his Republican opponent, Maria Elvira Salazar, over her recent TV ad, arguing that President Donald Trump is simply receiving bad advice on immigration.

"Donald Trump campaigned on mass deportations," Rodriguez told CBS Miami's Jim DeFede. "What does mass deportation mean? It's obvious. And this is what they're carrying out. And now we have fear, and we have economic distress in our community because of this immigration policy that she is now trying to back away from. But we can't let her do that, because these are all the policies that she has supported."

"And she hasn't said anything about the number one issue that I've heard from people," he continued, "which is the cost of living crisis that we have in this community. She says nothing about it because she has nothing to offer to help it."

Watch the full interview: 

Eliott Rodriguez challenges Maria Elvira Salazar on Trump support | Facing South Florida by CBS Miami on YouTube

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