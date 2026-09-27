Rodriguez blasts Salazar for recent Trump ad

In an interview on Facing South Florida, congressional candidate Eliot Rodriguez attacked his Republican opponent, Maria Elvira Salazar, over her recent TV ad, arguing that President Trump is simply receiving bad advice on immigration.

"Donald Trump campaigned on mass deportations," Rodriguez told CBS Miami's Jim DeFede. "What does mass deportation mean? It's obvious. And this is what they're carrying out. And now we have fear, and we have economic distress in our community because of this immigration policy that she is now trying to back away from. But we can't let her do that, because these are all the policies that she has supported."

"And she hasn't said anything about the number one issue that I've heard from people," he continued, "which is the cost of living crisis that we have in this community. She says nothing about it because she has nothing to offer to help it."