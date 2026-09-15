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3 injured after car collides into El Palacio de los Jugos restaurant in Miami-Dade, officials say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Three people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a popular Cuban restaurant on Tuesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. 

MDFR confirmed that they received a report of a car-versus-building collision at El Palacio de los Jugos, located at 15110 Southwest 56th Street. 

Three patients total were transported to local hospitals, with one listed as a trauma alert and transported by ground to the west trauma center. 

Two others were taken to local area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. 

MDFR reported that the crash caused a gas leak and that the gas company was notified. 

No additional information has been released, including the identities of the people hurt and the cause of the crash.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is released. 

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