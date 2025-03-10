Home destroyed, hundreds without power as EF-2 tornado rips through Central Florida

A powerful EF-2 tornado tore through Central Florida on Monday, destroying at least one home, damaging several others and uprooting trees as it carved a nearly two-mile path of destruction, officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado, which packed winds of up to 115 mph, touched down around 9:40 a.m. in Lake Mary and moved northeast at 30 mph, passing through Sanford.

Tornado warnings were issued for Seminole, Volusia and Sarasota counties as the storm raced through the region.

Widespread damage, power outages

The twister was caught on camera moving across Interstate 4, just north of Orlando and even passed in front of a local TV station while a meteorologist was on air.

Officials described scenes of widespread minor damage, with overturned semi-trailers, fallen trees and scattered debris, including roof shingles, garage doors and car parts.

"There was a significant amount of minor damage in Seminole County," one emergency official said. "We had to work around downed trees just to access some areas."

In Longwood, a home in the 2100 block of Blue Iris collapsed with two people inside. Firefighters said the house crumbled on all sides except for one front corner, where the residents had taken shelter. Both escaped unharmed.

Restoration efforts underway

As nightfall approached, authorities said about 500 residents remained without power.

"We're working with Duke Energy and Florida Power & Light to restore service as quickly as possible," officials said. "If power is still out after dark, we will deploy additional patrol deputies and anti-crime units in affected areas."

Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported.

Officials urged residents to stay clear of downed power lines, emphasizing the risk of electrocution.

Florida experiences an average of 46 tornadoes per year, according to the National Weather Service.