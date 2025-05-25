Edward Cabrera strikes out 10 as Marlins blank Angels 3-0

Edward Cabrera struck out a season-high 10 batters over 5 2/3 innings, Jesus Sanchez had an RBI double and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Sunday.

Cabrera (1-1) picked up his first victory of the season in eight tries as he matched his longest outing of the season while giving up three hits and two walks. Javier Sanoja and Connor Norby also drove in runs for Miami.

Kyle Hendricks (2-6) gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings. Travis d'Arnaud had the only extra-base hit for Los Angeles, a second-inning double.

Los Angels hitters combined to strike out 15 times with three hits against Cabrera and three relievers. Ronny Henriquez pitched the ninth for his first career save.

Sanoja's third-inning sacrifice fly gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead. Otto Lopez singled to lead off the fourth, stole second base and scored on Norby's two-out single to center for a 2-0 advantage.

Miami scored in three consecutive innings when Sanoja and Sanchez delivered back-to-back doubles with one out in the fifth.

With the Marlins leading 3-0 in the sixth and two batters on, the Angels' Taylor Ward hit a drive that was just foul down the left-field line. Bender struck out Ward on the next pitch to end the inning.

The Marlins won their fifth series of the season but their first on the road while improving to 8-15 in away games.

The Angels open a home series against the New York Yankees on Monday with right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (3-5, 5.03 ERA) on the mound.

The Marlins begin a series at San Diego on Monday with left-hander Ryan Weathers (1-0, 1.80 ERA) facing his former club.