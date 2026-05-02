Businesses along Miami's oldest street hope to bounce back after street's new makeover

Downtown Miami businesses along East Flagler Street are celebrating a significant turnaround, marking an end to five years of debilitating construction.

The Flagler District Business Improvement District (BID) is funding "Weekend on Flagler" events every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, staging shows and entertainment to attract crowds back to the area.

"After five years of construction, it's been great to see residents and visitors return to Flagler," said Terrell Fritz, executive director of the Flagler District BID.

The weekend events are designed to showcase the street's new makeover and draw customers back to businesses that were battered by years of construction, steering away clientele.

"People just have to know that we're down here," said Daniel Cohen, owner of Sneak Peek Luxury. Cohen's shop is located on Southeast First Avenue, half a block south of Flagler Street, an intersection that remained closed until February.

The revitalization follows years of delays on a $30 million makeover of Miami's oldest street, which city leaders approved more than five years ago. The work, originally expected to take months, lingered far longer, prompting several businesses and residents to leave the area. Earlier this year, city leaders ended a contract dispute with a contractor, allowing workers to finish and reopen several blocks of East Flagler Street.

The newly completed sections feature curbless blocks and roomy sidewalks with space for outdoor dining.

Business district leaders, eager to shed the area's reputation as a "construction zone," launched the weekend events in February, including live music, comedy, and fashion shows.

For some, the increase in visitors is already significant.

"It's very noticeable," said Rocio Cano, a master barber at Bespoke BarberPub, noting the higher number of walk-in guests and clients on weekends.

"It means a lot more revenue, obviously, for me," Cano said. "Everybody that works here gets our name out there and we become more known and that's obviously good for us and our business".

However, Cohen, whose shop is just off the main drag, feels the benefits haven't reached him yet.

"We haven't had such a big impact from the entertainment part," he said. Cohen wants organizers to expand the concept to help businesses further west. "I think they should show support and have us put up a booth at those events," he said. "Showcase the stores that are still down here and have lived through all the craziness and are still kind of like the lifeblood of this area".

The Flagler BID has funding secured to continue hosting weekend entertainment on the street through Memorial Day.

"Then, we have really cool plans during FIFA World Cup," Fritz added.