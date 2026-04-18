Man riding an e-bike killed in a crash with a Coral Springs police vehicle, officers say

A man riding an e-bike was killed on Friday night after a crash involving a Coral Springs Police vehicle.

Coral Springs police say that the incident happened near the 4300 block of Riverside Drive.

When officers arrived, they confirmed that an e-bike and a marked police car had collided. Officers immediately started giving the e-bike driver aid.

The man riding the e-bike was rushed to the hospital by the Coral Springs Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

No word was available on whether the marked police vehicle had an officer inside or if the officer was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the city's police department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information or witnessed the crash at 954-346-1268.