Duke Energy Florida to issue $90.5 million refund, lowering summer power bills for 2 million customers

Duke Energy Florida's customers will see a slight decrease in their bills, after state utility regulators on Tuesday authorized the company to provide a $90.5 million refund for over-collections from the 2024 hurricane season.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved the refund, which is expected to be about 56 cents percent 1,000 kilowatt hours of use, starting in the June billing cycle.

The payout will continue through September.

After Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton struck in 2024, Duke was approved to charge residential customers $33 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours starting in March 2025.

The storm-charge was collected through January 2026.

Duke has more than 2 million customers across 35 counties in Florida.

The company collected slightly more than $1 billion for storm-related costs that ultimately came to $915.3 million, according to the PSC, spurring the need for the refund.