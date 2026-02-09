Miami-Dade urges water conservation as drought worsens, restrictions loom

A combination of drought and increased water usage has led to a growing water shortage in Miami-Dade County. Over the weekend, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) issued a call for South Floridians to voluntarily conserve water as conditions worsen.

On Monday, many residents were still unaware of the severity of the situation. CBS Miami spoke with an Aventura resident who had only learned about the shortage after seeing a post on Instagram.

"I don't like it—it made me nervous," she said. "Because people in Miami don't pay attention. I thought, let me do what I can do, but it's so little."

Why the water shortage?

Carolina Moran with the SFWMD explained how the district tracks water supply: "We have groundwater wells. They are below 10 percent for this time of year for the wells in that part of South Miami."

The ongoing dry conditions are making matters worse. CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren reports that since November, Miami-Dade has received just 4.2 inches of rain—about half of the more than 8 inches typically expected during this period.

While neighboring Broward County's water levels are not as low, and no restrictions have been issued there, the outlook remains concerning for Miami-Dade.

How you can help

Until the region gets enough rain to replenish the Biscayne Aquifer, officials urge residents to take the following steps to help conserve water:

Water your lawn only as needed and limit sprinkler use

Avoid car washing and pool refilling

Run full loads of dishes and laundry

Avoid using water during peak times, such as early mornings and evenings

The last time South Florida experienced a drought this severe was in 2011. The SFWMD continues to monitor the situation closely and warns that mandatory water restrictions may be implemented if dry conditions persist.