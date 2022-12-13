Driver reaches plea deal in death of 2-year-old Homestead boy

Man responsible of running over a toddler in Homestead avoids prison

MIAMI - The driver of the car that took the life of 2-year-old Anthony De Leon on Valentine's Day in 2020 has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Hanksabell Amargos pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

In a court appearance Monday he apologized to the young boy's family, moments before taking a plea deal.

Anthony DeLeon Rojo died after he was struck and then pinned under a Dodge Charger Hellcat driven by the dealership's General Manager, Amargos

Amargos, under the deal, will avoid prison time.

The toddler's family also spoke in court, maintaining that they're still reeling from the pain and grief of losing their son.

In a lawsuit, the family reached a settlement for $5.5 million.

Chrysler put out a statement saying in part, that police determined "...the accident was caused by a driver flooring the accelerator resulting in a loss of control while departing the Spitzer Autoworld dealership." And that he "took the vehicle without permission..."