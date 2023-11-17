Driver loses control as car slams into North Miami nail salon

MIAMI -- There were no immediate reports of injuries after an out-of-control car crashed into a North Miami nail salon Friday afternoon.

Crews on the scene after a car crashed into a North Miami nail salon Friday afternoon. CBS News Miami

Live video from the scene showed the vehicle fully inside the salon, located in a strip shopping center at NW 119th Street and 7th Avenue.

Officials did not immediately say if they know why the driver lost control of the vehicle or how many people were inside the building when the crash occurred.

Crews erected yellow scene tape around the entrance of the building as firefighters worked to determine if anyone was injured.