Driver facing charges after crash, multi-vehicle wreck in SW Miami-Dade and allegedly trying to run officer off the road

MIAMI -- A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run a police cruiser off the road before leading officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

The unidentified suspect was in custody early Monday.

According to a written statement by Miami-Dade police, officers were called to Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard during an apparent car sideshow event Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

The participants fled the area when the officers arrived at the scene, including the driver of a vehicle who refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop, police said.

During the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle crashed into a bus at the intersection of SW 120th Street and SW 117th Avenue, causing a chain collision wreck that involved four other vehicles, according to investigators.

A woman inside one of those vehicles was taken to a local hospital for treatment of neck pain.