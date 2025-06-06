Driver crashes into T-Mobile store after medical emergency, MDSO says

A driver in his 70s was taken to the hospital Friday morning after crashing his car into a T-Mobile store, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

It happened at around 10 a.m. at the store located in the 17700 block of NW 57th Avenue.

Deputies said the man had gone to the store to pay his bill when he experienced a medical emergency and accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending his vehicle into the middle of the store.

"It was just chaos, everybody was scared, everybody was wondering what was going on," said Felix Morales, who told CBS News Miami he works at a warehouse behind the store and heard the crash.

"Poof, like glass, and I said whoa, that's kind of weird, and that's what made me come over here," Morales said.

No one else injured

Xavier Thompson, who works nearby, said no one was injured inside the store because it had not yet opened.

"As far as the T-Mobile people said, they were in the back. Nobody was inside. It happened prior to the five minutes when they open," Thompson told CBS News Miami.

Monica Rodriguez, another nearby worker, said she was worried for the man. "I was concerned for him because I was like, oh my God, what happened, I hope he's okay," Rodriguez said.

Man expected to recover

Authorities said the man is expected to recover.

The store was deemed unsafe by the county and there is no word on when it will reopen.

CBS News Miami reported that cleanup crews spent the day working to remove the vehicle and assess the damage, which included shattered glass and a damaged entrance. The door frame remained intact.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment.