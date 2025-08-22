Watch CBS News
Driver charged in fatal Miami hit-and-run tells police he "panicked," authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal accident in Miami
Driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal accident in Miami

A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday after police said he struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood and left the scene, according to police.

Crash occurred on NW 7th Street

Miami police said Fernando Abraham De Los Rios was driving a black 2018 Dodge Durango eastbound on NW 7th Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit a person crossing the road near NW 24th Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue shortly before 7 a.m., police said.

Evidence linked vehicle to crash

Investigators said they found a fog lamp trim ring at the crash site that matched a Dodge Durango.

About 45 minutes later, officers reported seeing a damaged black Durango in the area. Police said De Los Rios admitted to being involved in the crash, adding that the victim was crossing in the dark and he panicked.

De Los Rios was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK), according to the report.

