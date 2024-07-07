Driver arrested in Broward crash that killed man, left car split in half

FORT LAUDERDALE — Police said they have arrested a man in connection to the crash that killed a man and left a car split in half in Cooper City early Saturday morning.

On Sunday, the Broward Sheriff's Office stated that Ivan Billie Jr., 25, is in custody and facing several charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence resulting in death. They also revealed that he was the man who was hospitalized after the crash.

BSO did not identify the man who died or what his relationship was to Billie.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, BSO deputies were called out to the crash near Sheridan Street and Solano Avenue, where they found the halved car and the two men. While Billie survived and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other man died at the scene. Sheridan between Pine Island and University Drives was shut down for hours during the investigation.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Billie was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro with the man and was driving east in the center thru lane on Sheridan and approaching Solano.

Investigators said the Chevy then came behind another vehicle in the same lane and Billie tried to swerve around it; however, as he passed the other vehicle, Billie lost control of his car and veered toward the center median and struck a tree.

After striking the first tree in an off-set head-on collision, the Chevy continued sliding across the median and struck a second tree. Detectives said after hitting the second tree, the Camaro continued across the westbound lanes in a northeastern direction, where it struck a concrete utility pole, snapping it at the base and knocking it over. After striking the pole, the Chevy split in half and continued sliding east until it came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

After the crash, investigators said Billie was in the median walking away from the scene, "covered in blood," BSO stated. It wasn't until further investigation that police learned that he was the driver as the car was also found to be registered in his name.

After Billie was medically cleared and released from the hospital, he was formally arrested and transported to BSO's Main Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.