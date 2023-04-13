Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon star, is "considered missing and endangered," say Florida police

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is considered "missing and endangered," according to police in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that Bell, whose real name is Jared Bell, was traveling in a 2022 grey BMW. His last known location was possibly in the area of Mainland High School on Wednesday at 9 p.m., according to authorities.

Police said officers are looking for Bell and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Drake Bell is considered missing. Kris Connor

Bell, 36, is best known for his roles on Nickelodeon shows "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh." He also co-wrote the theme song to "Drake & Josh" called "Found a Way." In recent years, he has gained fame as Drake Campana because of his popularity with Spanish-speaking fans and his posts in the language.

Nickelodeon is a subsidiary of CBS News' parent company, Paramount Global.