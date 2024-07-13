Dozens run to honor South Florida teen struck, killed by lightning

Runners honor teen struck and killed by lightning in Broward County park

FORT LAUDERDALE — Dozens gathered Saturday morning to remember the life of a Broward County teenager who was struck and killed by lightning earlier this month.

Members of several cross-country teams and other runners joined together at Vista View Park at 7 a.m. to honor the life of Ethan Lawrence.

Lawrence, 19, was killed when he was running inside the park and was struck by lightning. He is remembered by his parents, his brother, his girlfriend and a six-month-old daughter.

His family is now raising money for a running scholarship in his honor. His mother, Lourdes Lawrence, sent CBS News Miami the information. If you would like to help, you can click here.