Man dead after being reportedly killed by possible lightning strike, Davie Police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by lightning in a Broward County park on Sunday morning, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Davie Police officers responded to a medical call out of Vista View Park after hearing that "a person was down and may have been struck by lightning."

When they arrived, they found a dead man in the park, police told CBS News Miami. Officers have not identified the man at this time. CBS News Miami has not confirmed his official cause of death.

Police told CBS News Miami that the park was closed for weather-related safety reasons at the time of the incident.

