Dozens of new Florida laws now in effect. Here's how they could impact you.

More than 100 new Florida laws go into effect

The stripping of fluoride from municipal drinking water supplies and student cellphone restrictions are just two of more than 100 new Florida laws that are now in effect.

Following the 2025 legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed dozens of bills into law, many of which went into effect of July 1.

Here are 10 laws that took effect Tuesday, the start the 2025-2026 fiscal year:



BALLOT INITIATIVES

A law (HB 1205) that places additional restrictions on the ballot-initiative process largely took effect Tuesday. Groups backing proposed constitutional amendments are fighting the law in federal court.



BUDGET

DeSantis on Monday signed the budget (SB 2500), which he and legislative leaders said would help prepare the state in case of an economic downturn. DeSantis issued $567 million in line-item vetoes to the budget, which had a $115.1 billion bottom line when passed by the Legislature.



FLUORIDE

A wide-ranging bill (SB 700) about issues involving the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services bans the longstanding practice of local governments adding fluoride to water supplies.



GULF OF AMERICA

Following the lead of President Donald Trump, the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a measure (HB 575) changing dozens of state laws to use the name "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico."



JUDGES

Lawmakers approved a bill (SB 2508) that calls for adding 22 circuit-court judges and 15 county-court judges across the state, while also making changes at two appeals courts.

PUBLIC RECORDS

With lawmakers pointing to threats and harassment, a law (SB 268) will prevent release of the home addresses and telephone numbers of legislators, members of Congress and numerous other state and local elected officials.



SCHOOL START TIMES

Lawmakers passed a measure (SB 296) that backed away from a 2023 law that would have prevented high schools from starting earlier than 8:30 a.m. The 2023 law, which was designed to help teens get more sleep, was scheduled to take effect in 2026.



STATE PARKS

After a public outcry last year about a development proposal, a new law (HB 209) will prevent the construction of golf courses, resort-style lodges and sports facilities in state parks.

STUDENT CELL PHONES

Students will be prohibited from using cell phones throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools under a measure (HB 949) that expands a restriction on using phones during instructional time.



TAX CUTS

Parts of a tax-cut package (HB 7031) took effect Tuesday, including sales-tax exemptions on hurricane-preparedness supplies and certain purchases related to outdoor activities. Other parts, including eliminating a commercial-lease tax, will take effect later.