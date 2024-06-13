Dozens drive through floodwaters in Hollywood as more rain expected

Flood waters receding in low lying Hollywood neighborhoods, but more rain is on the way

FORT LAUDERDALE — Trying to drive on North 14th Avenue near Sheridan Street in Hollywood after nearly 20 inches of rain — it didn't go well for more than a dozen drivers. Their cars are dead in the water despite their best efforts to make it through.

Jeff Salerno came back this morning to pick up his car He's one of the lucky ones.

"I thought I could brave it and make it through but it stopped," he said. "By a miracle, I was able to start it again and make it here."

Vlad was lucky too. He was able to get a tow truck to pick up his wife's stalled car. Tow trucks are in high demand today. Julian Marin drives one.

"Very, extremely busy," Marin said. "Hundreds of cars out on the streets, they are stuck, calling every second. There are hundreds of cars."

And in the apartment building on the corner of North 14th Avenue and Liberty Street, those who live on the first floor couldn't keep the water out. Tony Del Campo is grateful it wasn't as bad as the April 2023 storm.

"We had 16 inches of water in my apartment," he said. "This time not as much,3 inches when I went into the apartment last night."

Now people here in East Hollywood are keeping an eye on the sky, knowing they could see up to 8 inches more.